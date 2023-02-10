Alameda County

Massive Drug Bust at East Bay Home Reveals Fentanyl Manufacturing Operation

Four suspects arrested and charged with multiple felonies, DA says

By Stephen Ellison

Alameda County authorities made a massive drug bust of a fentanyl manufacturing operation out of a San Leandro home, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

The haul of drugs seized by an Alameda County task force included 23 pounds of powdered fentanyl, 2,516 counterfeit M30 pills (fentanyl), 168 grams of methamphetamine and 9.7 grams of cocaine base, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities also recovered four guns at the home on Bancroft Avenue.

Sheriff's officials said there was clear evidence of manufacturing such as kilogram presses, molds, cutting agents and other drug paraphernilia throughout the home, as well as a large quantity of fentanyl packaged in ounces and ready to be sold.

Local law enforcement, the Alameda County Sheriff's Crime Prevention Unit and its UAV Team assisted in the bust.

