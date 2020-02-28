Oakland

McClymonds Students Help the Homeless as They Await Toxic Test Results

By NBC Bay Area staff

Students pick up trash in Oakland
NBC Bay Area

Their school is temporarily closed, but that doesn't mean some McClymonds High School students are slacking off.

Forty students and several teachers on Friday picked up trash and handed out meals to homeless people in Oakland while their school remains shuttered following the discovery of contaminated groundwater beneath the campus.

The students are mostly juniors and are currently going to school at West Oakland Middle School until their school re-opens.

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Business Down for Local Asian Restaurants Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Santa Clara County 5 hours ago

Santa Clara County Workers Reach Deal, Avoid a Strike

“It’s educational,” said chemistry teacher Gregory Kalkanis. “This is something that we don’t have the chance to do so much the regular school year runs.

Mcclymonds high closed last week after a chemical was found in the groundwater, which can be toxic when it vaporizes in the air.

The school will likely remain closed next week too, as the district waits for more test results.  So far, tests results have come back negative.

“We have no school so we’re just giving back to the community,” said student Amira Martienz.

This article tagged under:

OaklandMcClymonds High Schoolhomlessness
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us