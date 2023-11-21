McDonald's employee accused of trying to run over teen customer in Hercules

A McDonald's employee was arrested after police say he tried to run over a customer in Hercules Monday.

The 21-year-old worker got into an argument with a 17-year-old. That's when the employee got into his car and threatened to hit him.

Police say the worker drove away from the Mcdonald's, then made a U-turn, and accelerated toward the 17-year-old.

The teen was hit in the legs and says he has bruises and cuts.

Police say the victim knows the suspect and was able to identify him.