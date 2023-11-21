Hercules

McDonald's employee accused of trying to run over teen customer in Hercules

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A McDonald's employee was arrested after police say he tried to run over a customer in Hercules Monday.

The 21-year-old worker got into an argument with a 17-year-old. That's when the employee got into his car and threatened to hit him.

Police say the worker drove away from the Mcdonald's, then made a U-turn, and accelerated toward the 17-year-old.

The teen was hit in the legs and says he has bruises and cuts.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police say the victim knows the suspect and was able to identify him.

This article tagged under:

Hercules
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us