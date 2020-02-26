Murray Elementary School

Military Dad Surprises Sons at Dublin School After Year-Long Deployment

By Mandela Linder

Dublin Unified School District

U.S. Navy Lieutenant Darren Nelson surprised his three young sons at school last week after a year-long deployment.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A U.S. Navy Lieutenant was captured in an emotional video when he surprised his three young sons at an East Bay school after a year-long deployment Thursday, according to a tweet from the district.

Darren Nelson was deployed in Africa where he was with the Africa Command and was present when three U.S. military personnel were killed, according to Pleasanton Weekly. He returned to the Bay Area last Wednesday, but stayed in a hotel so he could surprise his children at Murray Elementary School the next day.

U.S. Navy Lieutenant Darren Nelson surprises his three young sons at school after a year-long deployment in Africa.

Local

caught on camera 27 mins ago

Bicyclist Throws Molotov Cocktail at Willow Glen Home

INVESTIGATIVE 5 hours ago

Investigation Finds Taxpayer Funds Still Go to Businesses Found to Have Violated Labor Laws

The Dublin Unified School District helped Nelson with the surprise by calling the school together for an assembly to honor military servicemembers and first responders. During the assembly, Nelson stepped out from backstage, Pleasanton Weekly reported.  

Photos: Military Dad Surprises Sons at Dublin School After Year-Long Deployment

The three Nelson boys, Brendon, Ethan and Caleb are in second grade, kindergarten and preschool.

This article tagged under:

Murray Elementary SchoolEast BayDublin
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us