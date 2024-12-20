Milpitas Legoland store host ‘bricktacular' event to draw in shoppers

Milpitas Legoland unveiled its 'Lego Holiday "bricktacular" VIP experience to entice shoppers this holiday season.

The event at the Great Mall included a 'meet and greet' with the LEGO Gingerbread Man and the unveiling of artist Nathan Sawaya's one-of-a-kind sculpture, made up of 88,000 LEGO bricks, created for San Francisco General Hospital Foundation's annual 'Hearts in San Francisco' sculpture in 2023.

"It brings more excitement to our guests," said Angel Sison-Ngo, Legoland's marketing manager. "It gives them something different. So it's nice to have events during the holiday season."

