Oakland Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Missing 10-Year-Old Girl

By Bay City News

Oakland Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl who was last seen on Sunday in Richmond. 

Fallon Robinson is 10 years old and was last seen around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of 22nd Street in Richmond. She was wearing blue jeans and multi-colored Crocs shoes. 

Fallon is Black, four feet ten inches tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Her family says she is in good health, both mentally and physically. 

If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Fallon Robinson, please notify the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

