Authorities search for missing 13-year-old, at-risk Hayward boy

Authorities in Alameda County are asking the public for help finding an at-risk 13-year-old Hayward boy who went missing Tuesday afternoon, the county sheriff's office said.

Brandon Gonzalez, who has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old, was last seen at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home on Bunny Court in Hayward, the sheriff's office said.

Brandon is 4 feet, 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black "Champion" brand T-shirt and cam pants, the sheriff's office said.

He was riding a black scooter with green handlebars and light-up wheels.

Anyone who sees or finds Brandon should contact the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721.