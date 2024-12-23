Police search for missing 15-year-old Pinole girl

Pinole police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing since Sunday morning.
Naryah Evans was last seen Sunday morning in Pinole. She's African American and Hispanic, with short black, curly hair and brown eyes. Naryah is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.
Anyone with information concerning Naryah's whereabouts can contact Pinole police at 510-724-1111.
Copyright Bay City News