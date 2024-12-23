Pinole

Police search for missing 15-year-old Pinole girl

By Bay City News

Naryah Evans
Pinole PD

Pinole police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing since Sunday morning.

Naryah Evans was last seen Sunday morning in Pinole. She's African American and Hispanic, with short black, curly hair and brown eyes. Naryah is 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Anyone with information concerning Naryah's whereabouts can contact Pinole police at 510-724-1111.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Pinole
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us