Hayward

Alameda County Sheriff's Office seeks public help in locating missing teen

By Bay City News

Bay City News

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them locate a runaway child who has been missing for a week. 

Angel Lucero, 17, was last seen at a friend's house on Sept. 11 in the 100 block of Laurel Avenue in Hayward.

Lucero has black hair in a bowl cut and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, red jacket, and red and white shoes. 

Lucero is familiar with public transportation and has his cellphone with him. It is not known if he has any money with him. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Anyone who thinks they've seen Lucero is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Haywardmissing person
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us