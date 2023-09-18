Alameda County Sheriff's Office seeks public help in locating missing teen

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is hoping the public can help them locate a runaway child who has been missing for a week.

Angel Lucero, 17, was last seen at a friend's house on Sept. 11 in the 100 block of Laurel Avenue in Hayward.

Lucero has black hair in a bowl cut and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, red jacket, and red and white shoes.

Lucero is familiar with public transportation and has his cellphone with him. It is not known if he has any money with him.

Anyone who thinks they've seen Lucero is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office at (510) 667-7721 or your local law enforcement agency.