Monkeypox Case Suspected in Alameda County

Another suspected case of monkeypox in the Bay Area was announced Thursday by health officials.

The latest case is in Alameda County, where a resident tested positive for orthopox and is suspected to be infected with the monkeypox virus, officials said.

A statement from the county said the California Department of Public Health is conducting testing and results will be further examined by the CDC to confirm monkeypox infection.

San Francisco last week reported its first "probable" monkey case.

California has reported at least eight probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox, and there are at least 40 cases across the country.

Health officials said that the risk to the general public from the virus is currently low as the known cause of spread is prolonged contact and bodily fluids.

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness, usually found in west and central Africa. It was first discovered in monkeys in the late 1950's.

More than a decade later, it spread to humans. Common symptoms include fever, aches and a distinctive rash all over the body.