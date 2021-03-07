Monterey Police Arrest Oakland Man Suspected of Several Car Burglaries

Police in Monterey have arrested an Oakland man suspected of breaking into several cars during the week.

A police spokesperson said numerous daytime vehicle burglaries occurred throughout the city Thursday. Victims reported finding their vehicle windows shattered and personal items missing.

Vehicle burglaries were reported in the 400 and 700 block of Cannery Row, the Breakwater Cove parking lot and on Sand Dunes Drive and Tyler Avenue.

During the investigation, witnesses in one of the burglaries reported seeing a suspect carrying the victim's property away from the scene, then drive off in a black Hyundai sedan.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Police located a vehicle matching that description pulling into a parking lot in the 2400 block of Del Monte Avenue.

Officers attempted to detain the vehicle and its driver, however the driver drove off, striking raised concrete parking curbs and sideswiping an unoccupied parked vehicle. A vehicle pursuit began, and police said the suspect entered Highway 1 north from Canyon Del Rey, traveling at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

Police lost sight of the vehicle, but the California Highway Patrol picked it up from there, only to discontinue the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

The driver eventually struck another parked vehicle in the area of 41st Avenue and Highway 1. He eventually parked the car in the 2600 block of 41st Avenue and fled on foot.

As CHP officers arrived in the area, the driver was observed and detained without further incident.

The suspect is identified as Xavier Hardy Gonzalves, 30, of Oakland. He was arrested on suspicion of committing several violations, including burglary, possession of stolen property, destruction of evidence and fleeing a peace officer, hit and run and driving on a suspended license.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Monterey Police Department at (831) 646-3831.