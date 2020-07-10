coyote attack

Moraga Park Closing Early Due to Coyote Attack on Child

Police said a coyote bit a small child on the leg while the child was near the park restrooms. 

By Bay City News

Moraga Commons Park will close early Friday in the wake of a coyote attack that happened Thursday afternoon, according to police. 

Police announced Thursday evening that a coyote bit a small child on the leg while the child was near the park restrooms. 

Because coyotes are usually more active in the evening hours, Moraga Commons will close early Friday and resume normal hours of operation on Saturday, police said. 

In the event of a coyote sighting or encounter, people are asked to call Moraga police at (925) 284-5010 or dial 911. 

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife are investigating the attack. 

No additional information about the child's condition or events leading up to the bite was provided.

