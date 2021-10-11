More Than 3,800 San Ramon Customers Without Power Monday Afternoon

More than 3,800 customers are without power in San Ramon on Monday afternoon, according to PG&E and city officials.

The outage is not part of a public safety power shutoff, city officials said. Information on what caused the outage was not available.

According to PG&E's outage map, the estimated time for power to be restored is 7:15 p.m.

San Ramon police remind residents to drive cautiously at intersections with flashing red lights or no lights at all, and to treat the intersection as if it was controlled by stop signs.

The utility's outage map is available at https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/