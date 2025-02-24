Motorcyclist dies after colliding with train in San Leandro

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a train in San Leandro on Sunday, which left another person injured.

According to the Alameda County Fire Department, crews responded to the collision at 1:55 p.m. near Springlake Dr. and Hesperian Blvd.

Per the department, the motorcyclist died, and another person was injured. The condition of the other person was not made known.

No other information was made available.