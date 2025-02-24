San Leandro

Motorcyclist dies after colliding with train in San Leandro

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a train in San Leandro on Sunday, which left another person injured.

According to the Alameda County Fire Department, crews responded to the collision at 1:55 p.m. near Springlake Dr. and Hesperian Blvd.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Per the department, the motorcyclist died, and another person was injured. The condition of the other person was not made known.

No other information was made available.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Leandro
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us