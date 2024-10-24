18-year-old motorcyclist dies after crash in Pleasant Hill

A teenage motorcyclist died after crashing into another vehicle in Pleasant Hill on Wednesday evening.

Police said Thursday morning the 18-year-old man from Pleasant Hill traveled north on Contra Costa Boulevard at about 6:40 p.m. when he collided with a vehicle turning left onto Dexter Drive from southbound Contra Costa Boulevard.

The motorcyclist was transported to John Muir Medical Center with major injuries and later died, police said in a news release.

The lone occupant driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and wasn't injured.

Northbound Contra Costa Boulevard between Massolo and Ellinwood drives was closed for several hours but reopened by Thursday morning.

Pleasant Hill police ask anyone with information regarding the motorcycle collision to contact them at (925) 288-4600.