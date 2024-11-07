Alameda County

Motorcyclist killed in hit and run on I-580 in Alameda County

By Gabe Agcaoili | Bay City News

OHNAT-5365-E-SQFT-864_STRADELLA.jpg
NBC 7

A motorcyclist died in a hit and run Wednesday evening on eastbound Interstate 580 in Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 7:40 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a crash involving a big-rig and a motorcyclist on eastbound I-580, west of Grant Line Road and near the Stone Cut railroad overcrossing. They found the rider lying in the lanes of traffic with severe injuries.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The motorcyclist was declared dead later.

According to the CHP, officers learned that a gold SUV, possibly an older Lexus model, was "erratically weaving" through traffic before the crash. The SUV reportedly continued to traverse dangerously by veering from lane to lane until it sideswiped the motorcycle, which was splitting the lanes.

Due to the impact, the motorcycle and its rider went underneath a passing big-rig in another lane.

According to the CHP, both the big-rig and the gold SUV briefly stopped after the crash, before fleeing the scene.

The big-rig appeared to be hauling a white shipping container on a flatbed. The container was reportedly white with red lettering.

Local

Decision 2024 2 hours ago

San Francisco mayoral race: Breed concedes, Lurie's lead widens

Decision 2024 39 mins ago

Mayor-elect Ron Bernal says he's ready to lead Antioch in a new direction

Anyone with any information regarding the crash and the involved vehicles is asked to call the CHP's Dublin office at (925) 828-0466.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Alameda County
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us