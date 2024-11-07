Motorcyclist killed in hit and run on I-580 in Alameda County

A motorcyclist died in a hit and run Wednesday evening on eastbound Interstate 580 in Alameda County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 7:40 p.m., patrol officers were alerted to a crash involving a big-rig and a motorcyclist on eastbound I-580, west of Grant Line Road and near the Stone Cut railroad overcrossing. They found the rider lying in the lanes of traffic with severe injuries.

The motorcyclist was declared dead later.

According to the CHP, officers learned that a gold SUV, possibly an older Lexus model, was "erratically weaving" through traffic before the crash. The SUV reportedly continued to traverse dangerously by veering from lane to lane until it sideswiped the motorcycle, which was splitting the lanes.

Due to the impact, the motorcycle and its rider went underneath a passing big-rig in another lane.

According to the CHP, both the big-rig and the gold SUV briefly stopped after the crash, before fleeing the scene.

The big-rig appeared to be hauling a white shipping container on a flatbed. The container was reportedly white with red lettering.

Anyone with any information regarding the crash and the involved vehicles is asked to call the CHP's Dublin office at (925) 828-0466.