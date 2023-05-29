Beacon on Mount Diablo Illuminated for Memorial Day

A ceremony in Danville honored fallen servicemen on Memorial Day.

At sunset, local veterans lit the beacon on top of Mount Diablo to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the U.S. Military.

This tradition just started last year and thanks to a proclamation signed last year, the beacon will continue to be lit on Pearl Harbor Day, Veterans Day and Memorial Day -- indefinitely.

The beacon was originally lit in 1928 to guide pilots into the Bay Area. It was turned off the day after Pearl Harbor was bombed in 1941 for fear there could be an attack on California.