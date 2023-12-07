Mount Diablo beacon to light up in honor of Pearl Harbor victims, survivors

On the day marking 82 years since the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the memories run deep for one man in the East Bay, where a tribute will take place Thursday night.

The beacon atop Mount Diablo will light up at 5 p.m. Thursday to honor the victims and the survivors, and Clayton resident Earl "Chuck" Kohler, a survivor of the attack, will be in attendance.

Kohler, who was 17 at the time of the attack, turns 100 next month.

