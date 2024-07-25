Multi-vehicle crash, police activity in Union City

Union City police closed streets and asked the public to avoid the area around a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to a police department social post.
The crash was reported around 9 a.m. in the area of DeCoto Road and Mission Boulevard in Union City, police said.
The roads were closed for the wreck and police activity, Union City PD said.
No other details were immediately available.
