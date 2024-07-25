union city

Multi-vehicle crash, police activity in Union City

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Bay Area

Union City police closed streets and asked the public to avoid the area around a multi-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to a police department social post.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. in the area of DeCoto Road and Mission Boulevard in Union City, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The roads were closed for the wreck and police activity, Union City PD said.

No other details were immediately available.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

union city
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us