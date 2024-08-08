BART

Multiple BART stations closed due to network outage

By Stephen Ellison

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple BART stations were shut down Thursday morning due to a network outage, according to the transit agency.

The outage caused a major delay between the Hayward and Berryessa stations in the Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions, BART said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Trains were turning back at the Bayfair station in San Leandro on the orange and green lines.

On Thursday afternoon, BART reported all stations between Hayward and Fremont were still closed, and that AC Transit was providing a bus bridge between Bayfair and Warm Springs.

BART also said Warm Springs, Milpitas, and Berryessa stations have reopened.

The cause of the outage was unknown.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

BART
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us