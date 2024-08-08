Multiple BART stations closed due to network outage

Multiple BART stations were shut down Thursday morning due to a network outage, according to the transit agency.

The outage caused a major delay between the Hayward and Berryessa stations in the Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions, BART said.

Trains were turning back at the Bayfair station in San Leandro on the orange and green lines.

On Thursday afternoon, BART reported all stations between Hayward and Fremont were still closed, and that AC Transit was providing a bus bridge between Bayfair and Warm Springs.

BART also said Warm Springs, Milpitas, and Berryessa stations have reopened.

The cause of the outage was unknown.