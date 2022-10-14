Multiple People Injured, Rescued in 4-Alarm Fire at Oakland Senior Living Facility

Multiple residents were injured and more were rescued in a four-alarm fire at a senior living facility in Oakland, according to Oakland Fire Department officials.

The fire broke out around 6:15 a.m. on the fifth floor of a building in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue, firefighters said. It was contained a little less than an hour later.

Multiple injuries were reported, with at least two people taken to hospitals and others treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, fire officials said. One firefighter was injured.

At least nine people were rescued from hallways, stairwells and balconies, fire officials said. A total of 85 resident were evacuated.

The cause of the fire apparently was a sparking power strip. A resident told fire officials they saw sparks from the strip and they ignited a nearby blanket. That apartment was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, officials said.

Fire officials added that the building was last inspected just a week ago on Oct. 7.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.