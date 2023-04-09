Man Faces Murder Charges in Killing of Pittsburg Store Clerk

A man accused of the March 22 killing of a convenience store clerk in Pittsburg is now facing four felony charges, including murder, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on Friday.

Police arrested Gregory Rossignon Wednesday on suspicion of fatally shooting Abdul Raouf at the Pittsburg E-Z Stop Convenience Food shop on Power Avenue.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after Rossignon’s girlfriend had an argument with a store clerk. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Rossignon then entered the store and shot Raouf, who was not involved in the argument.

In all, Rossignon is facing charges of murder, discharging a firearm with gross negligence, dissuading a witness by force of threats and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

He is set to be arraigned on April 10 in Martinez.