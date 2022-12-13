NAACP Calls for Recount in Oakland Mayor's Race

Sheng Thao has yet to be sworn in as Oakland mayor but on Tuesday, the NAACP supported talk of a recount after she won the election by a slim margin over councilman Loren Taylor in a ranked-choice vote election.

Oakland NAACP Chapter President George Holland said the uncertainty surrounding Thao’s narrow win over opponent Taylor is the reason behind the call for a recount.

“We’re saying that with ranked-choice voting there’s so many things that can happen,” said Holland.

He said many seniors have expressed their confusion surrounding ranked-choice voting and the NAACP blames the Alameda County Registrar’s Office for that confusion.

The votes were certified on Dec. 8 showing Thao beating Taylor by just under 700 votes.

However, there is a small window of opportunity where there could be a community lead recount that could cost well over $100,000.

Back in November, Taylor said he would not be leading a recount effort but he understands others are exploring the option.

“If Oakland residents decide to pursue this course of action we should not object,” said Taylor.

Mayor-elect Thao reacted to a possible recount saying, “if an individual wants to fund a recount to bring additional assurance that each and every vote was counted accurately, that is their right, and I welcome that.”

Holland said the NAACP does not endorse candidates. The organization just wants to make sure everyone’s vote counts.

“We are committed to make sure that equity exists, that fairness exists,” said Holland.