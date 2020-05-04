coronavirus

Nearly 100 Coronavirus Infections Reported at Rehabilitation Center in Vallejo

By Bay City News

Getty Images

Solano County Public Health Administrator Jayleen Richards Monday confirmed a report that nearly 100 residents and staff members at the Windsor Vallejo Care Center have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Seventy-six residents and 23 staff members tested positive as of 11 a.m. Monday," Richards said. "The residents were isolated in another area of the facility and the staff members are either recovering or are isolated at home. We're working closely with the facility and we're getting new data every day.”

A spokeswoman for the Windsor Vallejo Care Center at 2200 Tuolumne St. did not return a phone call for comment Monday afternoon. 

Richards confirmed tests began last week after two-dozen infections were found in late April.

As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, Solano County had reported 320 confirmed cases, 175 of them in Vallejo, and six deaths. The county updates its numbers daily.

