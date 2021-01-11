Nearly 7-Hour Standoff Ends With Homicide Suspect in Custody

A standoff Monday in Oakland with a homicide suspect has ended and the suspect is in custody, police said.

On social media at 7:06 p.m., Oakland police said the nearly seven-hour standoff in the 700 block of East 12th Street has ended.

The standoff began when officers tried to take the suspect into custody. He barricaded himself and wielded a rifle at officers.

A nearly seven hour standoff ends with a homicide suspect in custody. OPD Officers used the armored rescue vehicle to safely resolve the incident near the intersection of 8th Ave and East 12th Street. @ACSOSheriffs also helped with the situation. #OPDCARES pic.twitter.com/AIWX5pn9S5 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) January 12, 2021

Police said they used an armored rescue vehicle to resolve the situation. The homicide occurred Saturday, according to police.

Officers had help from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.