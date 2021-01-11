crime

Nearly 7-Hour Standoff Ends With Homicide Suspect in Custody

By Bay City News

Oakland Police Department

A standoff Monday in Oakland with a homicide suspect has ended and the suspect is in custody, police said. 

On social media at 7:06 p.m., Oakland police said the nearly seven-hour standoff in the 700 block of East 12th Street has ended.

The standoff began when officers tried to take the suspect into custody. He barricaded himself and wielded a rifle at officers. 

Police said they used an armored rescue vehicle to resolve the situation. The homicide occurred Saturday, according to police. 

Officers had help from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

