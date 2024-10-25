Groundbreaking celebration for new community in Dublin

A new community is taking shape in Dublin.
Landsea Homes and the city broke ground Thursday on a community called Dublin Centre, located in the area of Tassajara Road and Dublin Boulevard.
The community will feature 500 homes, a community swim center, restaurants and shops.
"It's going to really become a destination I think for the people that live here and other residents within this city to come enjoy dinner, have a glass of wine, cup of coffee," Landsea Homes California Division President Tom Baine said.
Landsea said sales for the homes will start in a few months.
