Dublin

Groundbreaking celebration for new community in Dublin

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A new community is taking shape in Dublin.

Landsea Homes and the city broke ground Thursday on a community called Dublin Centre, located in the area of Tassajara Road and Dublin Boulevard.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The community will feature 500 homes, a community swim center, restaurants and shops.

"It's going to really become a destination I think for the people that live here and other residents within this city to come enjoy dinner, have a glass of wine, cup of coffee," Landsea Homes California Division President Tom Baine said.

Landsea said sales for the homes will start in a few months.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

DublinBay Area Housing
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us