New COVID-19 Testing Site Opening in Alameda

The testing site will have the capacity to test 500 people per day, and will return the results of the test within 15 minutes.

By Bay City News

A new COVID-19 testing site will open in Alameda next Wednesday in partnership with CityHealth Urgent Care, the city announced.

The new testing site will provide free testing to anyone with health insurance or a government issued ID, including children and people with special needs, regardless of symptoms.

The testing site will have the capacity to test 500 people per day, and will return the results of the test within 15 minutes.

The site will be located at The Research Park at Marina Village, at 300 Wind River Way, and will be open seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Appointments for testing are encouraged but not required, and can be made at https://bayareacovid19testing.com/.

