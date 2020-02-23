Dublin

New Dublin Police Services Headquarters Unveiled

The Dublin City Council approved the bid to build the station in February 2018, with an anticipated construction cost of $15 million.

By Bay City News

Police services headquarters in Dublin, Calif.
Dublin Police Services

On Saturday, almost two years after breaking ground, Dublin officials unveiled the city's new police station, which will also include a much larger Emergency Operations Center and briefing/training room.

The new Dublin police headquarters, at the corner of Clark Avenue and Dublin Boulevard, will anchor the city's new Public Safety Complex, which also includes the existing Alameda County Fire Department administrative offices.

Also part of the new complex is a 17-foot aluminum sculpture, "Ribbon," by Gordon Huether, that honors the local police and fire agencies.

The lower level of the current Dublin Police Services headquarters at Dublin Civic Center will be transformed into a future Cultural Arts Center, while City of Dublin Parks and Community Services staff will move into the upper level of the former police building.

