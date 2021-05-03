New Flags to Be Hoisted During Hazardous Fire Weather at Alameda County Stations

Starting this month, two dozen fire stations around Alameda County will hoist flags during dangerous fire weather conditions.

The fire weather flags are aimed to warn the public on Red Flag Warning days to refrain from activities that could inadvertently ignite fires. Those activities include yard work with combustion engine equipment, discarding smoking materials, and driving or parking on grassy areas.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The new banners will fly under the U.S. flag for the duration of Red Flag Warning conditions. Flag protocols will be observed, including "half-mast" conditions when only the Stars and Stripes would fly.

The flags are being distributed to the county's 27 stations, said Jo Leal, spokesperson for the Alameda County Fire Department.

The county fire department serves unincorporated areas, along with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the cities of San Leandro, Emeryville, Dublin Union City and Newark.