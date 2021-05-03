fire danger

New Flags to Be Hoisted During Hazardous Fire Weather at Alameda County Stations

By Bay City News

Photo Courtesy of Alameda County Fire

Starting this month, two dozen fire stations around Alameda County will hoist flags during dangerous fire weather conditions.

The fire weather flags are aimed to warn the public on Red Flag Warning days to refrain from activities that could inadvertently ignite fires. Those activities include yard work with combustion engine equipment, discarding smoking materials, and driving or parking on grassy areas.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The new banners will fly under the U.S. flag for the duration of Red Flag Warning conditions. Flag protocols will be observed, including "half-mast" conditions when only the Stars and Stripes would fly.

Local

San Jose 1 hour ago

Gas Leak in Downtown San Jose Prompts Evacuations, Street Closures

Pinole 6 hours ago

Possibly Armed Man Detained After Standoff Prompts Lockdown in Pinole: Police

The flags are being distributed to the county's 27 stations, said Jo Leal, spokesperson for the Alameda County Fire Department.

The county fire department serves unincorporated areas, along with Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the cities of San Leandro, Emeryville, Dublin Union City and Newark.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

fire dangerAlameda Countyfire weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us