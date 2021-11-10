New Health Order Mandates COVID-19 Vaccine for First Responders or Testing, Masking

First responders and people who transport others for medical reasons must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 21 or wear masks in the presence of patients and residents and test weekly, according to a new health order from the Alameda County health officer.

The order, issued Tuesday, is meant to protect medical patients in high-risk medical care settings and applies to law enforcement, firefighters, 911 ambulance transport workers and workers involved in non-emergency medical transport.

A COVID-19 booster shot is not required right now to be considered fully vaccinated, county public health officials said.

The new order applies specifically to people who enter high-risk health care facilities such as general acute care hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and among others, adult and senior care facilities.

A full list of high-risk health care facilities can be found in the state's Aug. 5 public health order at https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Order-of-the-State-Public-Health-Officer-Health-Care-Worker-Vaccine-Requirement.aspx.

Employers may require first responders and medical transport workers to be fully vaccinated and not give workers the option to test and wear a mask.