Newark police shoot, injure man brandishing replica gun at gas station

Police in Newark shot and injured a man brandishing a replica gun early Friday morning at a gas station, according to the police department.

The shooting occurred at around 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Chevron station in the 6100 block of Jarvis Avenue, police said.

Officers had responded to the station on reports of a disturbance, and when they arrived, the man brandished the replica gun, police said. One of the responding officers then shot the man.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Gas station security cameras captured the shooting and show that the man was not behaving appropriately, police said. Newark PD said it has had a number of contacts with the man before Friday's shooting.

No other details were immediately available.