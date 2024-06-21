Newark police shoot, injure man brandishing replica gun at gas station

Police in Newark shot and injured a man brandishing a replica gun early Friday morning at a gas station, according to the police department.
The shooting occurred at around 4:30 a.m. Friday at the Chevron station in the 6100 block of Jarvis Avenue, police said.
Officers had responded to the station on reports of a disturbance, and when they arrived, the man brandished the replica gun, police said. One of the responding officers then shot the man.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Gas station security cameras captured the shooting and show that the man was not behaving appropriately, police said. Newark PD said it has had a number of contacts with the man before Friday's shooting.
No other details were immediately available.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.