Newsom to be in Oakland on Last Stop of Homelessness Tour

Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Oakland Thursday to preview emergency actions to address homelessness in the state, his office said Wednesday.

Newsom will hold a news conference at 1:30 p.m. at 633 Hegenberger Road in Oakland as part of his statewide tour to get people housed.

While in Oakland, Newsom aims to show off a state and local effort to deploy medical services, trailers and emergency tents to help people who are unsheltered. Newsom's tour began Monday in Grass Valley followed by stops in Riverside, Los Angeles and Fresno.

Officials with the governor's office said Newsom at the beginning of the year signed an executive order that aims to do something about the crisis in the state.

Part of the state response is the California Access to Housing and Services Fund, which has expedited the formation of a crisis response team and made state land assets available to address homelessness in California.

Newsom has proposed a new law that would force communities to house the homeless. That has garnered the support of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, who is one of seven elected officials Newsom has asked to help him meet the challenge.

Schaaf along with other area elected officials including Assemblymember Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, state officials and service providers will join Newsom on the tour.