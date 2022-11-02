Alameda County

No Charges Filed for Driver Who Fatally Hit Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Alameda County District Attorney will not file charges against the driver who fatally hit Supervisor Wilma Chan while she walked her dog last year.

The incident happened the morning of Nov. 3 on the corner of Grand Street and Shoreline Drive in Alameda.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Investigators looked into the fatal accident and on Wednesday said the district attorney saw no reason to file charges against the driver.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Our community continues to mourn the loss of Supervisor Chan; our hearts are still broken. The impact on our community made by Supervisor Chan will live on forever. Her loss leaves a void in Alameda County,” said District Attorney Nancy O’Malley.

Voters will decide who fills Chan’s seat on the Board of Supervisors in a runoff election between Oakland City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan and former Alameda City Councilmember Lena Tam on Tuesday, November 8.

Alameda County Nov 4, 2021

‘Her Legacy Is Going to Be Tremendous': Colleagues Remember Supervisor Wilma Chan

wilma chan Nov 3, 2021

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan Dies After Being Hit by Vehicle

This article tagged under:

Alameda CountyAlameda County District Attorney's Officewilma chan
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us