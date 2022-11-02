No Charges Filed for Driver Who Fatally Hit Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan

The Alameda County District Attorney will not file charges against the driver who fatally hit Supervisor Wilma Chan while she walked her dog last year.

The incident happened the morning of Nov. 3 on the corner of Grand Street and Shoreline Drive in Alameda.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Investigators looked into the fatal accident and on Wednesday said the district attorney saw no reason to file charges against the driver.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Our community continues to mourn the loss of Supervisor Chan; our hearts are still broken. The impact on our community made by Supervisor Chan will live on forever. Her loss leaves a void in Alameda County,” said District Attorney Nancy O’Malley.

Voters will decide who fills Chan’s seat on the Board of Supervisors in a runoff election between Oakland City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan and former Alameda City Councilmember Lena Tam on Tuesday, November 8.