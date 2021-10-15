Bus Crash

Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends With Bus Crash Into Oakland Home Leaving 8 Injured: CHP

A total of eight people were injured, one critically, officials said

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with an AC Transit bus crashing into a home in Oakland Friday afternoon, injuring eight, the California Highway Patrol said.

Police began pursuing a Toyota Camry in Contra Costa County shortly after 2 p.m. and witnessed the moment the driver crashed into the AC Transit bus, causing it to crash into a home.

The crash occurred in the area of 10th and Market streets around 2:20 p.m.

Nobody on the bus was transported to hospital, however all four occupants of the stolen vehicle were injured, one in critical condition, CHP officials said.

They added four others were also injured.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Bus CrashOaklandac transit
