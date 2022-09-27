Pleasant Hill

Police Standoff at Nordstrom Rack in Pleasant Hill

By Cheryl Hurd

Dozens of shoppers had to evacuate Tuesday after a suspect barricaded himself inside the Nordstrom Rack in Pleasant Hill.

Yellow tape surrounded the area on Contra Costa Boulevard while several police agencies, a SWAT team and police dogs were present.

Witnesses said a man crashed a car in the middle of the street and ran into the store. 

Police got everyone out of the store there and also cleared out the Safeway next door.

Kelly Angell was shopping when it all happened. 

“Person in there wasn’t coming out,” she said. 

The scene was still active as of 11 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

