Interstate 680

Full Closure of Northbound I-680 From Sunol to Pleasanton Scheduled This Weekend

Caltrans road work will shut down all lanes from late Friday to early Monday

By Bay City News

Caltrans

Caltrans crews are preparing for a full closure of the northbound lanes of Interstate 680 in the East Bay this weekend.

The full closure, which will span 55 hours between late Friday evening and early Monday morning, is scheduled between Koopman Road in Sunol and Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton. During the closure, Caltrans will work around the clock to remove and replace entire sections of the freeway, including repaving.

The work is part of a major reconstruction project for that section of northbound I-680 to enhance safety and provide a smoother ride for motorists. Parts of the roadway have major cracks and have fallen into disrepair.

The section of the freeway was opened in the mid-1960s between the Interstate 580 interchange in Pleasanton and the Mission Boulevard-Highway 238 exit in Fremont, and portions of the road still have original pavement.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues through 5 a.m. Monday.

The southbound lanes of I-680 will not be affected.

This weekend's closure is the first of three scheduled closures. Weather permitting, Caltrans will also close the northbound lanes between 10 p.m. Feb. 17 and 5 a.m. Feb. 21 during the President's Day weekend. Another full closure will take place between 10 p.m. Feb. 24 and 5 a.m. Feb. 27. That closure will take place between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue in Pleasanton.

In the event of rain or unanticipated developments, Caltrans will reschedule the closures, and the public will be notified.

Regional detours will be activated to advise motorists traveling from the South Bay to take Interstate 880 to Highway 238 to I-580 to reach the Tri-Valley and points east.

