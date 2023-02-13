Aameda County

Northbound I-680 in Sunol Reopens After Weekend Closure

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Northbound lanes on Interstate 680 in Sunol in Alameda County reopened on Monday morning, but more closures are planned for later this month.

The closure between Koopman Road and Sunol Boulevard was in place as Caltrans crews repaved a 6,000-foot section of the interstate, according to a press release from Caltrans.

The work involved removing and replacing sections of the freeway as part of a reconstruction project from Sunol to San Ramon.

Temporary closures are again planned in the area from Friday through Feb. 21. The northbound lanes will also be closed between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, weather permitting. Closures will be between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The southbound lanes will not be affected by the work.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Aameda CountyInterstate 680
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us