Northbound I-680 in Sunol Reopens After Weekend Closure

Northbound lanes on Interstate 680 in Sunol in Alameda County reopened on Monday morning, but more closures are planned for later this month.

The closure between Koopman Road and Sunol Boulevard was in place as Caltrans crews repaved a 6,000-foot section of the interstate, according to a press release from Caltrans.

The work involved removing and replacing sections of the freeway as part of a reconstruction project from Sunol to San Ramon.

Temporary closures are again planned in the area from Friday through Feb. 21. The northbound lanes will also be closed between Sunol Boulevard and Bernal Avenue from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, weather permitting. Closures will be between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The southbound lanes will not be affected by the work.