Northbound Interstate 680 is closed at Highway 84 in Sunol due to a crash, the California Highway Patrol reported Friday morning.

All traffic is being diverted off at Highway 84, the CHP said.

*BREAKING* NB 680 shut down in Sunol just after Highway 84 off ramp. Big rig with two trailers jackknifed up onto center divide. Driver ok. CHP says reopening will take awhile. pic.twitter.com/C9VCFLU1sQ — Bob Redell (@BobNBC) October 21, 2022

#Alert - ALL lanes of NB 680 blocked by big rig crash into guardrail @ Hwy 84 in Sunol. All NB traffic forced off to Hwy 84. No ETO. ALT: EB Hwy 84, WB Hwy 84 to Mission/238 or Pleasanton Sunol Rd. (4:08a) @nbcbayarea @CaltransD4 pic.twitter.com/G9qdmtOkxP — Mike Inouye (he/his) (@MikeyNoWay) October 21, 2022

It's unclear when the lanes will reopen.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.