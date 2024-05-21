NTSB investigates crash that left Pleasanton family dead

An April crash that left a Pleasanton family of four dead is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Police say the electric vehicle carrying the family crashed into a large tree and burst into flames. The driver, Tarun George, his wife and their two children were killed.

The car belonged to George's coworker. Before the crash, the coworker had filed a complaint about the car, a VinFast VF 8, complaining about steering issues.

It's not yet clear if that was a factor in the crash.

"VinFast and NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) are working cooperatively to determine the cause of the tragic crash in Pleasanton," VinFast said in a statement. "NHTSA is not investigating VinFast. The Pleasanton police are currently investigating the cause of the accident and will share their findings when their work is completed."