Fatal Sunday Shooting Marks Oakland's 115th Homicide This Year

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Oakland in the city latest homicide, police said Monday.

The shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. in the 5800 block of East 16th Street, near Seminary Avenue and International Boulevard.

Police went to the area after the city's gunshot detection system alerted officers, who found the man with an apparent gunshot wound or wounds, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting marks the city's 115th homicide this year.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

That compares with 130 at the same time last year, according to police. Officers have made no arrests in the shooting, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the police department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.