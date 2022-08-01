Oakland Airport to Add 5 Electric Shuttle Buses to Fleet

Five new electric buses will be added to the fleet of parking shuttles at Oakland International Airport, Port of Oakland commissioners decided last week.

The buses, the first such battery-electric vehicles in the airport's parking lots, will begin operation by 2024. Airport leadership considers the move to be the first step in electrifying the shuttle bus fleet entirely over the next decade.

"This move by the Port of Oakland commissioners is an important one for OAK. This acquisition will kick off our initiative to shift to an all-electric passenger shuttle bus fleet," stated Bryant Francis, director of aviation at the Port of Oakland.

The $5.5 million project will be funded partially by various federal and state grants. Airport staff hopes to acquire a $1.5 million zero emission vehicle grant awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration's airport improvement program.

The airport recently began an online parking reservation system, where passengers can reserve a spot in any airport parking lot until two hours before their arrival. More information can be found at book.oaklandairport.com.