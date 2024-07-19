Free Oakland-Alameda water shuttle resumes service after opening day disruption

The Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle resumed normal service Friday morning after a mechanical issue on opening day forced the vessel to suspend operations, the ferry agency said.

The free shuttle, which can transport up to 31 passengers and 14 bikes across the Oakland Estuary, began service to much fanfare Wednesday morning before being shut down around 6 p.m. that day.

Although repairs were completed quickly, service remained suspended through Thursday evening, according to San Francisco Bay Ferry agency spokesperson Thomas Hall.

Wednesday's launch marked the beginning of a two-year pilot program to assess demand for a more permanent pedestrian option to cross the estuary between Oakland and Alameda.