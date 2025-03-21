Oakland police arrest minor in 15-year-old's fatal shooting

Oakland police on Thursday made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Derbing Alvarado earlier this week, the police department confirmed Friday.

Oakland officers arrested a 16-year-old in the homicide that occurred Monday in the 1400 block of 100th Avenue, police said.

Alvarado, a sophomore at Cristo Rey De La Salle, was walking with a group of four friends on 100th Avenue when they were approached by two men.

Derbing's friends said he tried to defend himself and was shot four times.

The case will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office to determine charges, police said.