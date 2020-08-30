Oakland A's Postpone Sunday Game Due to Positive COVID-19 Case

The Oakland Athletics announced Sunday that their game in Houston was cancelled due to a positive coronavirus case.
In a statement, the team said a member of the organization tested positive and Major League Baseball decided to postpone the game scheduled for Sunday at Minute Maid Park.
The entire team was tested and conducted contact tracing and will now isolate in Houston following safety precautions.
No further details were provided
Sports
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.