Oakland Ballers announce schedule for inaugural season

Oakland's new baseball team, the Oakland Ballers, have announced their schedule for the team's upcoming inaugural season in the independent Pioneer League.

Game times will be announced at a later date, the team said. The 96-game season will be split into halves.

The Ballers open with 12 games on the road, with the team's first game May 21 in Kalispell, Montana, against the Glacier Range Riders.

The Ballers' home opener will be June 4 at Laney College in Oakland against a yet-to-be-announced Northern California expansion team.

The Ballers will face seven teams in 2024, with 30 games vs. the TBA California Team, 18 games against Northern Colorado Owlz, 12 games against Rocky Mountain Vibes, 12 games against Idaho Falls Chukars, 12 games against Boise Hawks, six games against Glacier Range Riders, and six games against Great Falls Voyagers.

Future news on tickets and promotions will be announced at a later date.

The top two teams in each half of the season will make the playoffs, which will consist of two rounds, each being a three-game series.

The full schedule can be found on the team's website (oaklandballers.com) and social media (@oaklandballers on Twitter/X and @oakland.ballers on Instagram).