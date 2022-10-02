Police Arrest 1 in Morning Shooting in Oakland

The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured.
At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital.
The victim is in stable condition, said officers.
During preliminary investigations, officers received a description of a suspect and a vehicle in connection with the shooting. Officers said they shortly identified a person driving a car that matched the description.
The suspect was arrested after a short vehicle pursuit, said police.
Anyone with more information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the OPD Felony Assault unit at 510-238-3426.