8 Big Rig Trucks on Fire in Oakland

The Oakland Fire Department took control of a fire involving eight big rig trucks at 14th and Maritime Streets on Sunday morning.
A total of 12 firefighters first responded to reports of a fire shortly before 8:30 a.m. The fire department said the fire was under control at 8:56 a.m.
Fire officials said no trailers were involved, no injuries were reported and the fire's origins are under investigation.
