Oakland Police Warn Residents of Burglars Disguised as Delivery Drivers

By Bay City News

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Oakland Police Department reported on Thursday it has seen an uptick in residential burglaries where the suspects involved are disguising themselves as Amazon workers.

Police said there have been several cases reported where the suspected burglars, dressed in Amazon delivery driver vests, approach a residence and ring the doorbell to determine if the residence is occupied or not.

The suspects then force entry into the home, take several items and leave in a vehicle.

Police are investigating these burglaries, and anyone with information about them is asked to call at (510) 238-3951.

