Oakland police looking for burglars who rammed cannabis dispensary

Oakland police are searching for burglars who used a vehicle to ram through the front of a cannabis dispensary early Wednesday morning then made off with an unknown amount of merchandise, according to police.

The burglary was reported at about 3:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue, police said. When officers arrived, they found evidence that several suspects arrived in multiple vehicles, one of which was used to ram into the business and allow access.

The burglars took several items from the business and fled in their vehicles before officers arrived, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information should contact the OPD Burglary Section at (510) 238-3951. Any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.