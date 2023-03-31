Oakland

Car Crashes Into Oakland Home Garage

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Oakland police are investigating a crash involving two cars, one of which crashed into a home garage Friday.

The incident happened in the area of Golf Links Road and El Monte Avenue around 11:15 a.m.

The only known injury is of someone complaining about their wrist, police said. 

Firefighters were also at the scene of assessing the damage to the home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

